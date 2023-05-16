हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
DNA: When Academy Awards were given for the first time in Hollywood in 1929
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 16, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings you information related to today's history.
×
All Videos
3:12
DK Shivakumar's last ultimatum to Congress...if not me then who?
2:29
See the changing picture of Kashmir...
16:40
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
9:38
DNA: Women's 'Jal Yatra' in the hot afternoon
6:0
DNA: The system that will find stolen mobiles
Trending Videos
3:12
DK Shivakumar's last ultimatum to Congress...if not me then who?
2:29
See the changing picture of Kashmir...
16:40
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
9:38
DNA: Women's 'Jal Yatra' in the hot afternoon
6:0
DNA: The system that will find stolen mobiles
Dna videos,Academy Awards,95 academy awards,Academy Awards 2023,awards,academy awards live,academy award history,academy awards 2023 nominees,award show,academy awards 2023 nominations,ACM Awards,Oscars Awards,2023 acm awards,acm awards 2022,acm awards 2023,awards show,Oscar awards 2023,award,ed sheeran acm awards,luke combs acm awards,acm awards jelly roll,awards show 2023,oscars awards winners,acm awards lainey wilson,ed sheeran acm awards 2023,