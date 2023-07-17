trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636840
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: When Madras was renamed Chennai in 1996

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings you information related to today's history.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Time has come to arrest Seema Haider?
play icon16:23
DNA: Time has come to arrest Seema Haider?
DNA: Opposition's 'unity in diversity'...conditions apply
play icon31:28
DNA: Opposition's 'unity in diversity'...conditions apply
Seema Haider is going to jail...!
play icon23:48
Seema Haider is going to jail...!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Fort of 24! How much power in whose 'family'?
play icon38:41
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Fort of 24! How much power in whose 'family'?
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 17, 2023
play icon4:40
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 17, 2023
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Time has come to arrest Seema Haider?
play icon16:23
DNA: Time has come to arrest Seema Haider?
DNA: Opposition's 'unity in diversity'...conditions apply
play icon31:28
DNA: Opposition's 'unity in diversity'...conditions apply
Seema Haider is going to jail...!
play icon23:48
Seema Haider is going to jail...!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Fort of 24! How much power in whose 'family'?
play icon38:41
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Fort of 24! How much power in whose 'family'?
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 17, 2023
play icon4:40
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 17, 2023
Chennai,madras to chennai name change reason,Madras,chennai history,madras name history,namma chennai,history of chennai,madras history,chennai history in tamil,history of chennai in tamil,name change,how madras became chennai?,madras name change,chennai name history in tamil,madras renamed to chennai,madras to chennai malayalam,madras name reason,how did madras get its name,history of madras,chennai day,Madras Day,