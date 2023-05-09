हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
DNA: When Maharana Pratap, the ruler of Mewar was born in 1540
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 09, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings you information related to today's history.
×
All Videos
41:23
Baat Pate Ki: Russian army showed strength in 78th Victory Day Parade
12:19
DNA: Politics and Box Office...The Kerala Story is a Hit!
5:29
On the arrest of Imran Khan, his lawyer made a big disclosure!
8:36
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Bajrangbali's picture is in the constitution -Sudhanshu Trivedi
8:14
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at Congress spokesperson!
Trending Videos
41:23
Baat Pate Ki: Russian army showed strength in 78th Victory Day Parade
12:19
DNA: Politics and Box Office...The Kerala Story is a Hit!
5:29
On the arrest of Imran Khan, his lawyer made a big disclosure!
8:36
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Bajrangbali's picture is in the constitution -Sudhanshu Trivedi
8:14
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at Congress spokesperson!
Dna videos,Maharana Pratap,Maharana Pratap Jayanti,Maharana Pratap birth anniversary,birth anniversary of maharana pratap,476th birth anniversary of maharana pratap,10 rupees 475th birth anniversary of maharana pratap,10 rs maharana pratap,maharana pratap shorts,maharana pratap history,birth anniversary of maharana,maharana pratap facts,10 rupees 475th birth anniversary of maharana pratap coin,maharana pratap jayanti kab hai,maharana pratap jayanti 2023,