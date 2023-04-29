NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: When Maratha Emperor Peshwa Bajirao died in 1740

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
This segment of DNA brings you information related to today's history.

All Videos

DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
15:35
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA: War of words between Congress and BJP!
23:3
DNA: War of words between Congress and BJP!
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 28, 2023
4:30
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 28, 2023
TOP 50: Supreme Court orders 'states' on hate speech
6:46
TOP 50: Supreme Court orders 'states' on hate speech
Baat Pate Ki: Who is giving the news of every action of UP Police to 'Shaista'?
9:54
Baat Pate Ki: Who is giving the news of every action of UP Police to 'Shaista'?

Trending Videos

15:35
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
23:3
DNA: War of words between Congress and BJP!
4:30
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 28, 2023
6:46
TOP 50: Supreme Court orders 'states' on hate speech
9:54
Baat Pate Ki: Who is giving the news of every action of UP Police to 'Shaista'?
Dna videos,Peshwa Bajirao,Bajirao Peshwa,Bajirao,bajirao mastani,Peshwa,peshwa bajirao unknown facts,Maratha Peshwa Bajirao,bajirao ballal,peshwa bajirao history,peshwa bajirao samadhi,peshwa bajirao episode 1,peshava bajirao,bajirao history,veer peshava bajirav,peshwa bajirao facts,peshwa balaji bajirao,peshwa bajirao status,peshwa bajirao serial,bajirao peshwa borther,maratha bajirao peshwa,balaji bajirao,peshwa bajirao full story,