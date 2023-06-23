NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: When Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in 1953

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings you information related to today's history.

All Videos

Opposition Unity: Lalu Yadav asks Rahul Gandhi to get married
play icon1:50
Opposition Unity: Lalu Yadav asks Rahul Gandhi to get married
PM Modi's address at state lunch
play icon10:52
PM Modi's address at state lunch
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
play icon5:43
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
play icon31:56
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?
play icon35:35
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?

Trending Videos

Opposition Unity: Lalu Yadav asks Rahul Gandhi to get married
play icon1:50
Opposition Unity: Lalu Yadav asks Rahul Gandhi to get married
PM Modi's address at state lunch
play icon10:52
PM Modi's address at state lunch
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
play icon5:43
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
play icon31:56
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?
play icon35:35
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?
Shyama Prasad Mukherjee,Syama Prasad Mukherjee,shyama prasad mukherjee biography,dr syama prasad mukherjee,Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee,Syama Prasad Mookerjee,syama prasad mukherjee death,rare photos of syama prasad mukherjee,shyama prasad mukherjee bjp,Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College,shyama prasad mukherjee and ambedkar,shyama prasad mukherjee rurban mission,dr. syama prasad mookerjee,rare visual of syama prasad mukherjee,syama prasad mukhrjee,