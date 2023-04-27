NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: When veteran actress Zohra Sehgal was born in 1912

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings you information related to today's history.

All Videos

Naxal Attack in Dantewada: Watch video how this attack was carried out
2:30
Naxal Attack in Dantewada: Watch video how this attack was carried out
DNA: Love Jihad will be seen on big screen!
25:0
DNA: Love Jihad will be seen on big screen!
Trailer of film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad created new political storm
8:27
 Trailer of film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad created new political storm
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The Kerala Story is in headlines even before its release
41:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The Kerala Story is in headlines even before its release
Controversy seems to be brewing over film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad
8:49
Controversy seems to be brewing over film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad

Trending Videos

2:30
Naxal Attack in Dantewada: Watch video how this attack was carried out
25:0
DNA: Love Jihad will be seen on big screen!
8:27
Trailer of film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad created new political storm
41:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The Kerala Story is in headlines even before its release
8:49
Controversy seems to be brewing over film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad
Dna videos,Zohra Sehgal,Zohra Sehgal death,zohra sehgal biography,zohra sehgal interview,Zohra Sehgal dies,zohra sehgal dead,zohra sehgal faiz,zohra sehgal dance,zohra sehgal young,zohra sehgal movies,zohra sehgal family,zohra sehgal husband,zohra sehgal daughter,dancer zohra sehgal died,johra sehgal,veteran actor zohra sehgal dies,zohra sehgal son,Zohra Sehgal age,johra sehgal kon hotya,zohra sehgal died,zohra sehgal story,zohra sehgal songs,