हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
DNA: When veteran actress Zohra Sehgal was born in 1912
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 27, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings you information related to today's history.
×
All Videos
2:30
Naxal Attack in Dantewada: Watch video how this attack was carried out
25:0
DNA: Love Jihad will be seen on big screen!
8:27
Trailer of film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad created new political storm
41:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The Kerala Story is in headlines even before its release
8:49
Controversy seems to be brewing over film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad
Trending Videos
2:30
Naxal Attack in Dantewada: Watch video how this attack was carried out
25:0
DNA: Love Jihad will be seen on big screen!
8:27
Trailer of film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad created new political storm
41:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The Kerala Story is in headlines even before its release
8:49
Controversy seems to be brewing over film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad
Dna videos,Zohra Sehgal,Zohra Sehgal death,zohra sehgal biography,zohra sehgal interview,Zohra Sehgal dies,zohra sehgal dead,zohra sehgal faiz,zohra sehgal dance,zohra sehgal young,zohra sehgal movies,zohra sehgal family,zohra sehgal husband,zohra sehgal daughter,dancer zohra sehgal died,johra sehgal,veteran actor zohra sehgal dies,zohra sehgal son,Zohra Sehgal age,johra sehgal kon hotya,zohra sehgal died,zohra sehgal story,zohra sehgal songs,