DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Before Diwali, Delhi has become a gas chamber. Delhi government has announced the closure of all government and private schools. But the question is why such a situation arises every year in this season.
