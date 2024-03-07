NewsVideos
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:18 PM IST
Another base of the Indian Navy has been prepared in Minicoy, Lakshadweep, the Indian Navy has started work on this Naval Base from Wednesday. The establishment of this Naval Base named INS Jatayu will give India a strategic edge in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. Also, it will be easier than before for India to control the enemy who is plotting against India in the sea.

