DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
On April 1, Air Strike was carried out in Syria's capital Damascus. So far 7 people have been killed in the Air Strike. Those killed include 2 top commanders and 5 officers of Iran. Iran's ambassador survived the air attack, but Iran suffered the biggest loss by losing its two top commanders. These include Iran's top senior commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi. Iran is enraged by the death of its two top commanders and five officers; Iran has accused Israel of AirStrike.

