videoDetails

DNA: Who is Nitasha Kaul, UK-based professor denied entry to India?

| Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 10:48 PM IST

DNA: Many of you may not know Nitasha Kaul. She was an Indian and had taken British citizenship a long time ago. She has a special agenda, she says whatever comes to her mind against India. Although she calls herself a professor, but for India she is a supporter of Tukde Gang. Today we are talking about Nitasha Kaul because the Congress government of Karnataka had invited her to give a lecture in a conference held here. An anti-national person was invited by the Karnataka government to present his views on the Constitution and national unity. This conference was organized in Bengaluru on 24th and 25th February i.e. last Saturday and Sunday. Its topic was - The Constitution & unity of India....It will be called a cruel joke with the country that a woman who was against the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir was called to speak on the Constitution and unity of India. She opposes. Despite being a Kashmiri Pandit herself, she says that the massacre of Hindus in the 90s is an armed revolution of terrorists.