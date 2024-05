videoDetails

DNA: Who is 'powerful' in the fifth phase?

Sonam | Updated: May 18, 2024, 11:24 PM IST

After Rae Bareli, most eyes are on Amethi. That too because the Amethi fight has indirectly become Smriti Irani versus Priyanka Gandhi. Today, on the last day of election campaign, Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a road show for Smriti Irani in Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi took to the streets to appeal to Congress to return its seat from Amethi. There was a crowd in both the road shows.