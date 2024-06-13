videoDetails

DNA: Who is responsible for death of more than 40 Indians in Kuwait?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

A fire broke out in a building in Mangaf city of Kuwait today. Most of the migrant laborers live in the building. About 50 people have died in this fire, most of whom are Indians. Most of those who died were South Indians and most of them were from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Modi has expressed grief over this incident. PM Modi has tweeted that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is keeping an eye on this incident and is working with the Kuwaiti authorities to help the victims.