trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668034
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Who is the 'Flower Pots thief' in Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Delhi was decorated like a bride for the G-20 Summit. During the G-20 Summit, Delhi's beauty was discussed everywhere. Seeing the beauty of Delhi, foreign guests also kept praising it, but now flower pots are disappearing from the streets of Delhi. Pot thieves are picking up flower pots from the streets of Delhi.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Canada News: Trudeau's big mistake!
play icon15:51
India Canada News: Trudeau's big mistake!
NIA's big action against Khalistani terrorists
play icon36:33
NIA's big action against Khalistani terrorists
Will Nitish Kumar leave India alliance?
play icon29:36
Will Nitish Kumar leave India alliance?
RJD MLA Chetan Anand angry over Manoj Jha's Thakur poem!
play icon1:9
RJD MLA Chetan Anand angry over Manoj Jha's Thakur poem!
How safe are daughters in Madhya Pradesh?
play icon0:53
How safe are daughters in Madhya Pradesh?

Trending Videos

India Canada News: Trudeau's big mistake!
play icon15:51
India Canada News: Trudeau's big mistake!
NIA's big action against Khalistani terrorists
play icon36:33
NIA's big action against Khalistani terrorists
Will Nitish Kumar leave India alliance?
play icon29:36
Will Nitish Kumar leave India alliance?
RJD MLA Chetan Anand angry over Manoj Jha's Thakur poem!
play icon1:9
RJD MLA Chetan Anand angry over Manoj Jha's Thakur poem!
How safe are daughters in Madhya Pradesh?
play icon0:53
How safe are daughters in Madhya Pradesh?
G20 summit,plants theft viral video,plants theft video,Theft,G20,G20 summit 2023,plant pots theft,g20 flower theft,plant pots theft viral video,Plants,gurugram pot theft,india g20 summit,G20 India,flower theft,pot theft viral video,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh raj jain,dna anchor sourabh jain,