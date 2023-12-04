trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695455
DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Congress had high expectations from Madhya Pradesh. Like 2018, Congress was expected to emerge as the party with the largest number of seats in Madhya Pradesh. However, Congress suffered a major setback in the 2023 elections. Now, Who will be the face for the post of Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh? As of now, the race is going on between Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar. If we look at the party's past record, Shivraj's claim seems strong, but if BJP gives a chance to a new face, then Jyotiraditya Scindia will definitely be seen as an option in this race.
