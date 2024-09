videoDetails

DNA: Why Are Hindu Sentiments Repeatedly Hurt? A Picture from Karnataka Sparks Outrage

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 03:14 AM IST

A disturbing image from Karnataka has raised serious concerns among Hindus. Many are asking why Hindu sentiments are being hurt time and again. If people can't respect Hindu beliefs, why are they openly disrespecting them? This growing discontent calls for a deeper understanding of how such actions impact the larger community.