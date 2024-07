videoDetails

DNA: Why are houses of Kashmiri Pandits' burning in Kashmir?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

Kashmiri Pandits are once again on the target in Kashmir. This debate has started because the houses of four Kashmiri Pandits have been burnt to ashes simultaneously in Mattan, Anantnag. After which the question is arising whether they were burnt?