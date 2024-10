videoDetails

DNA: Why are Muslims afraid of Varaha Avatar?

Sonam | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

After the hooliganism created by youths of other communities in Garba pandals in the past years, this year the Garba organisers were first given the idea of ​​sprinkling cow urine.. After this it was said that only those who drink cow urine will be allowed entry into the Garba pandal.. But now a new idea has come up.. Only Varaha worshippers will be allowed entry into the Garba pandals.