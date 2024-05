videoDetails

DNA: Why are people becoming Muslims in Philippines?

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 11:54 PM IST

Philippines is a country in the world where people are changing their religion and accepting Islam for divorce. At present, there are only two countries in the world where no couple can get divorced even if they want to. One of these countries is Vatican City and the other is Philippines. People here are adopting Islam for divorce, but why?