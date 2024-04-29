Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why are people of Amethi cursing Rahul?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Congress has not been able to decide who will be its candidate from Amethi and Rae Bareli? The names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra are being discussed from these two family seats of Gandhi family. Congress party may not be able to take a decision regarding these two seats, but Smriti Irani from BJP is going to contest elections from Amethi once again.

All Videos

Aapka Sawal: Kharge To Decide Amethi, Raebareli Candidates
Play Icon42:24
Aapka Sawal: Kharge To Decide Amethi, Raebareli Candidates
Baat Pate Ki: Who Will Be The Congress Candidate In Amethi?
Play Icon30:27
Baat Pate Ki: Who Will Be The Congress Candidate In Amethi?
Rajneeti: Who is HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna?
Play Icon25:50
Rajneeti: Who is HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna?
Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
Play Icon44:04
Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens

Trending Videos

Aapka Sawal: Kharge To Decide Amethi, Raebareli Candidates
play icon42:24
Aapka Sawal: Kharge To Decide Amethi, Raebareli Candidates
Baat Pate Ki: Who Will Be The Congress Candidate In Amethi?
play icon30:27
Baat Pate Ki: Who Will Be The Congress Candidate In Amethi?
Rajneeti: Who is HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna?
play icon25:50
Rajneeti: Who is HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna?
Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
play icon44:4
Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
play icon0:30
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens