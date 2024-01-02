trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705528
DNA: Why are truck drivers afraid of 'hit and run' law?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
Hit and Run Law Drivers Strike Latest Updates: The effect of traffic jam in protest against HIT & RUN law is more visible in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Chakka jam has affected 10 states of the country. Transporters are not taking goods from one place to another. Truck drivers have refused to work, not only this, drivers of state transport buses have also refused to come for duty.

Deshhit: Plane Explodes in Flames While Landing at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Deshhit: Plane Explodes in Flames While Landing at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Asaduddin Owaisi's controversial remark
Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Asaduddin Owaisi's controversial remark
BJP helds High-Level Meeting on Jammu & Kashmir Security
BJP helds High-Level Meeting on Jammu & Kashmir Security
Truck Drivers Clash with Police amid 'New hit & Run Law'
Truck Drivers Clash with Police amid 'New hit & Run Law'
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Sings Emraan Hashmi's 'Tu Hi Haqeeqat' on Varanasi Ghat
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Sings Emraan Hashmi's 'Tu Hi Haqeeqat' on Varanasi Ghat

