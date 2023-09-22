trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665960
DNA: Why did China stop the entry of 3 players from Arunachal?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
All the Indian players participating in the Asian Games were to go to China on September 20, but the documents of only these three players were not downloaded. Apart from those three, no other player of the Wushu team faced any such problem and do you know why this happened? Because the three players whom China did not allow to come to its country...those three players are residents of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as its own.
