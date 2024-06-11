Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2756759
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Yesterday was a grand ceremony of swearing in of Modi 3.0 ministers. And in this function, India had invited all its neighbors with whom it wants good relations. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was also invited to the swearing-in ceremony. Relations between Maldives and India have been deteriorating for some time. In such a situation, sending invitation to Mohammad Muizzu for the swearing-in ceremony and his coming here is being seen as an initiative to improve relations between the two countries.

All Videos

DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
Play Icon03:04
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
Play Icon06:54
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
Play Icon02:16
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
DNA: Video of hydraulic lift accident in Bhopal
Play Icon00:58
DNA: Video of hydraulic lift accident in Bhopal
DNA: Shah-Yogi's 'Mission UP' Decoded
Play Icon03:26
DNA: Shah-Yogi's 'Mission UP' Decoded

Trending Videos

DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
play icon3:4
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
play icon6:54
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
play icon2:16
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
DNA: Video of hydraulic lift accident in Bhopal
play icon0:58
DNA: Video of hydraulic lift accident in Bhopal
DNA: Shah-Yogi's 'Mission UP' Decoded
play icon3:26
DNA: Shah-Yogi's 'Mission UP' Decoded