DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

Yesterday was a grand ceremony of swearing in of Modi 3.0 ministers. And in this function, India had invited all its neighbors with whom it wants good relations. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was also invited to the swearing-in ceremony. Relations between Maldives and India have been deteriorating for some time. In such a situation, sending invitation to Mohammad Muizzu for the swearing-in ceremony and his coming here is being seen as an initiative to improve relations between the two countries.