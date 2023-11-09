trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686283
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
The law is tightening its grip on Youtuber and Big Boss Winner Elvish Yadav, who is stuck over the supply of snake venom. Because, now a new name of Singer Fazilpuriya has been added to this case. This name has been revealed by Elvish Yadav himself during police interrogation regarding the supply of snakes.
