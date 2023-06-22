NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why did Modi gift 'Sahasra Chandra Darshan' to Biden?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Gifts were also exchanged between PM Modi and the US President. PM Modi presented a special sandalwood box as a gift to Joe Biden, which has been handmade by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns.

All Videos

Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Biden begin
play icon9:33
Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Biden begin
Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
play icon11:14
Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
play icon7:58
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
play icon9:55
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Congress' worried about 'Modi Power' in America?
play icon52:39
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Congress' worried about 'Modi Power' in America?

Trending Videos

Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Biden begin
play icon9:33
Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Biden begin
Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
play icon11:14
Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
play icon7:58
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
play icon9:55
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Congress' worried about 'Modi Power' in America?
play icon52:39
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Congress' worried about 'Modi Power' in America?
PM Modi US visit,PM Modi USA Visit,pm modi to visit to us,Modi US visit,pm modi to visit us,pm modi to visit america,Modi to visit US,pm modi us visit in june,pm modi visit to usa,pm modi visit to america,narendra modi to visit us,pm modi state visit,modi us visit 2023,modi visit to germany,modi state visit,state visit,PM Modi US State Visit,joe biden on pm modi visit to us,pm narendra modi us visit,modi first state visit to u.s.a,