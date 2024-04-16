Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Iran Israel War Update: Now we will analyze the strategy of Muslim countries leaving Iran amid Israel-Iran tension. Iran has attacked Israel with more than 300 missiles and drones. Iran used everything from killer drones to ballistic missiles and cruise missiles to attack Israel. However, Iran's missiles and killer drones could not cause much harm to Israel. Because the Israeli Army's air defense systems were activated, which shot down most of the missiles and drones in the air.

All Videos

DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
Play Icon01:49
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
Play Icon08:45
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA How did 'rift' occur in Muslim world over Iran Israel War?
Play Icon18:35
DNA How did 'rift' occur in Muslim world over Iran Israel War?
DNA: Why does Lawrence Gang want to kill 'Bhaijaan'?
Play Icon09:17
DNA: Why does Lawrence Gang want to kill 'Bhaijaan'?
Watch PM Modi Exclusive interview ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon59:33
Watch PM Modi Exclusive interview ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Trending Videos

DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
play icon1:49
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
play icon8:45
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA How did 'rift' occur in Muslim world over Iran Israel War?
play icon18:35
DNA How did 'rift' occur in Muslim world over Iran Israel War?
DNA: Why does Lawrence Gang want to kill 'Bhaijaan'?
play icon9:17
DNA: Why does Lawrence Gang want to kill 'Bhaijaan'?
Watch PM Modi Exclusive interview ahead of Lok Sabha elections
play icon59:33
Watch PM Modi Exclusive interview ahead of Lok Sabha elections