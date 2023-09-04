trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657947
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why did Xi Jinping 'run away' from G20?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping will not come to India to attend the G-20 meeting. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed his absence from the event. In his place, now the Chinese Prime Minister will attend this summit
Follow Us

All Videos

Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video
play icon3:37
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video
Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny And Rajiv Shukla Visit To Pakistan 'Is Purely For Cricket'
play icon2:47
Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny And Rajiv Shukla Visit To Pakistan 'Is Purely For Cricket'
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!
play icon1:22
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!
play icon1:25
 " Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller" Jasprit Bumrah welcomes first child with heart warming post
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures
play icon1:33
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures

Trending Videos

Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video
play icon3:37
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video
Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny And Rajiv Shukla Visit To Pakistan 'Is Purely For Cricket'
play icon2:47
Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny And Rajiv Shukla Visit To Pakistan 'Is Purely For Cricket'
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!
play icon1:22
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!
play icon1:25
" Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller" Jasprit Bumrah welcomes first child with heart warming post
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures
play icon1:33
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures
Joe Biden,Xi Jinping,xi jinping in g20,xi jinping in india,g20 summit in india,g20 summit india,india g20 summit,g20 summit 2023 india,G20 summit,G20 India,g20 summit in delhi,g20 summit delhi,pm modi in g20 summit,Delhi,delhi g20 summit,G20 summit 2023,India,India G20,g20 in delhi,pm modi g20 summit,dna with sourabh raj jain,DNA Zee News,why xi jinping not coming for g20,bharat kyun nahi aa rahe jinping,china g20 news,DNA,DNA Show,India vs China,