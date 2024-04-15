Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why does Lawrence Gang want to kill 'Bhaijaan'?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
We will show the inside story of Lawrence Gang's enmity with Salman Khan, due to which the shooters of Lawrence Gang want to kill actor Salman Khan. Two shooters of Lawrence Gang also opened fire at Salman Khan's house on Sunday morning. Which Lawrence Gang has described as Trailer in their confession. But the investigating agencies have come to know that Lawrence Gang wants to create terror in Mumbai like three decades ago. When at the behest of the underworld don, fear spread throughout Mumbai. Crores of rupees were recovered from big industrialists, that was the era of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

All Videos

Watch PM Modi Exclusive interview ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon59:33
Watch PM Modi Exclusive interview ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Viral Video: Lucknow Woman Takes Action, Grabs Man's Collar After Small Incident
Play Icon01:42
Viral Video: Lucknow Woman Takes Action, Grabs Man's Collar After Small Incident
Viral Video: Internet Amazed By Longest Handmade Chappal; Caution: Not For Indian Moms
Play Icon00:29
Viral Video: Internet Amazed By Longest Handmade Chappal; Caution: Not For Indian Moms
Viral Video: Drunk Man Sparks Chaos On Indian Railways As He Clashes With Passenger
Play Icon00:31
Viral Video: Drunk Man Sparks Chaos On Indian Railways As He Clashes With Passenger
BTS' Jimin Singing Hindi Song 'Toota Jo Kabhi Tara' Wins Hearts Of Indians; Al Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:28
BTS' Jimin Singing Hindi Song 'Toota Jo Kabhi Tara' Wins Hearts Of Indians; Al Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Watch PM Modi Exclusive interview ahead of Lok Sabha elections
play icon59:33
Watch PM Modi Exclusive interview ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Viral Video: Lucknow Woman Takes Action, Grabs Man's Collar After Small Incident
play icon1:42
Viral Video: Lucknow Woman Takes Action, Grabs Man's Collar After Small Incident
Viral Video: Internet Amazed By Longest Handmade Chappal; Caution: Not For Indian Moms
play icon0:29
Viral Video: Internet Amazed By Longest Handmade Chappal; Caution: Not For Indian Moms
Viral Video: Drunk Man Sparks Chaos On Indian Railways As He Clashes With Passenger
play icon0:31
Viral Video: Drunk Man Sparks Chaos On Indian Railways As He Clashes With Passenger
BTS' Jimin Singing Hindi Song 'Toota Jo Kabhi Tara' Wins Hearts Of Indians; Al Video Goes Viral
play icon0:28
BTS' Jimin Singing Hindi Song 'Toota Jo Kabhi Tara' Wins Hearts Of Indians; Al Video Goes Viral