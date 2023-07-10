NewsVideos
DNA: Why does one rain erase the difference between villages and cities, how did 'Gurugram' become 'Jalgram'?

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Monsoon rains in the country have once again exposed the drainage system of smart cities. In Gurugram, famous by names like Cyber ​​City and Millennium City, a rain exposed the drainage system. The rains in Gurugram turned the entire city into 'Jalgram'. The whole city seemed to have stopped. Along with this, waterlogging in Delhi also proved the system to be a failure. At the same time, rain has wreaked havoc in Himachal too.

