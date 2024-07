videoDetails

DNA: Why Germany Shut Down Multiple Mosques?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

The German government is shutting mosques. In Germany, 4 mosques were shut down in the last 24 hours. It also consists of Germany's largest and oldest Hamburg Mosque...which is also known as the 'Blue Mosque' and 'Blue Mosaic'. The Islamic Center Hamburg has also been banned. The German government had found evidence that radical activities were being carried out from the Blue Mosque and the Islamic Centre.