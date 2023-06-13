NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why is Biparjoy cyclone so dangerous?

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
After 48 hours Biparjoy storm will take its fierce form in Mumbai and Gujarat. High alert has also been issued in Gujarat. 17 teams of NDRF have been deployed. NDRF's DIG has told Zee News his plan to avoid this fierce storm.

All Videos

DNA: SEBI's 'unlimited powers' misused?
10:29
DNA: SEBI's 'unlimited powers' misused?
DNA: When a boy fired fake bullets at Queen Elizabeth in 1981
2:1
DNA: When a boy fired fake bullets at Queen Elizabeth in 1981
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Twitter...How much right, how much left?
43:48
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Twitter...How much right, how much left?
DNA: How many cracks were filled in Joshimath in 6 months?
12:44
DNA: How many cracks were filled in Joshimath in 6 months?
Biporjoy has taken a dangerous form!
39:53
Biporjoy has taken a dangerous form!

Trending Videos

10:29
DNA: SEBI's 'unlimited powers' misused?
2:1
DNA: When a boy fired fake bullets at Queen Elizabeth in 1981
43:48
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Twitter...How much right, how much left?
12:44
DNA: How many cracks were filled in Joshimath in 6 months?
39:53
Biporjoy has taken a dangerous form!
biporjoy cyclone,biporjoy cyclone news,biporjoy cyclone news gujarat live,biporjoy cyclone news live,biporjoy cyclone news live youtube,Cyclone,cyclone news today,Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone news today live,Cyclone Live,cyclone video,cyclone biporjoy news,cyclone biporjoy live location,IMD,IMD weather forecast,imd alert today,imd alert for mumbai,imd alert,Weather,weather update today,Mumbai,mumbai biparjoy news,Gujarat,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,