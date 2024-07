videoDetails

DNA: Why is France burning?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

The people of France have elected their MPs. But this time there is a hung assembly in France. French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the parliament and called for snap elections. He thought that by doing this his party Renaissance would get majority and he would continue to move forward on his agenda. But the results have surprised all the parties. Violence has started in France after the elections.