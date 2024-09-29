videoDetails

DNA: Why is God imprisoned in police station for 38 years?

Sonam | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 03:16 AM IST

In Ayodhya, Ramlala was forced to live in a tent for almost three decades. A similar case has happened in Palamu, Jharkhand, where Lord Kuber has been locked up in a police station for the last four decades...and is waiting for release. Now you must be wondering what happened that Lord Kuber, who is the god of wealth, in front of whom people bow down to earn money, why is that Lord Kuber locked up in a police station for the last 38 years? To understand the answer to this question, the Zee News team reached that temple in Palamu, where Lord Kuber is stuck in the court case.