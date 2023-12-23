trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701983
DNA: Why is there less work and more commotion in Parliament?

|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
DNA: The old tradition of democracy has been for the opposition to debate in parliament the rules and regulations brought by the government. But over time, the form of the debate has changed to...slogans in the House...hollers and showing of play cards. That is why there is less work in Parliament...more commotion. The commotion affects the work. Many bills and discussions brought in the public interest are disrupted.

