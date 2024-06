videoDetails

DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 01:08 AM IST

Now Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz... can implement the rule of imposing tax on sugar... However, Germany is not the first country to impose tax on sugar... A study was conducted in the year 2018... According to this study According to this, till now 28 countries have imposed tax on sugar in food items... while many more countries are thinking of implementing this tax.