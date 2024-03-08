NewsVideos
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Scientists have found a dangerous virus under the snow of Siberia, the coldest region of the world. Scientists are calling it 'Zombie Virus'. In their research, scientists have found out that due to global warming, Zombie Virus can come out from the melting ice and cause more devastation in the whole world than Corona. Zombie Virus can take the lives of millions of people. Therefore, today we will do a DNA test of this deadly virus buried under the snow of Siberia.

