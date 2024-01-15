trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710040
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Preparations are going on in full swing not only in the Ram temple but in the entire Ayodhya city regarding the pran pratishtha. Ram devotees are eagerly waiting for the historic day of 22 January. But those spreading false propaganda pran pratishtha have raised a new question. They're saying that the construction of Ram temple has not been completed yet, it is not appropriate to perform Pran Pratistha in such an incomplete temple.

DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
Play Icon8:1
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
Indian Army Deploys Drishti 10 near Pakistan Border
Play Icon1:37
Indian Army Deploys Drishti 10 near Pakistan Border
Deshhit: Indian Navy Unveils Indigenous Drishti 10 “Starliner” UAV
Play Icon5:6
Deshhit: Indian Navy Unveils Indigenous Drishti 10 “Starliner” UAV
Taal Thok Ke: Mohan Bhagwat made controversial remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon10:15
Taal Thok Ke: Mohan Bhagwat made controversial remark on Ram Temple
BJP Spokesperson Ajay Alok reverts on Mathura Kashi Agenda question
Play Icon40:24
BJP Spokesperson Ajay Alok reverts on Mathura Kashi Agenda question

