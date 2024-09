videoDetails

DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

Now in DNA we will talk about Rahul Gandhi's dangerous politics. No one can have any problem with the fact that being in the opposition he talks about issues that make the government uncomfortable but can such things be said in creating a political narrative that has no relation to the truth...Not a single day of Rahul Gandhi who went to America for three days passed without controversial speeches.