DNA: Why the Myanmar army bomb its people?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

Myanmar's army has done air strike on the people of its own country. Myanmar's army has fired bombs from fighter jets. Firing has been done on people from military helicopter for about 20 minutes. More than 100 people have died in this air strike of Myanmar Army.