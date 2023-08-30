trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655763
DNA: Why violence does not subside in Manipur, Ground Report amidst firing

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
DNA: Violence continues between Kuki and Meitai communities in Manipur, 170 people have lost their lives in firing in Manipur. Amidst the grim situation in Manipur, the government held a one-day session of the Assembly. Please tell that this session was organized due to the compulsion of the constitution. The success of Chandrayan 3 was talked about in this session but there was no specific discussion on Manipur violence.
