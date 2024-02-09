trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719867
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Imran Khan Vs Nawaz Sharif: The results of the general elections held in Pakistan came today, in which Imran Khan's wind was not the wind but a storm. Imran Khan has made a tremendous comeback. Imran is still the first choice of the people in Pakistan. The victory of Imran's party candidates is special in many ways. Imran Khan's victory proved that he is an experienced player not only in cricket but also in politics.

All Videos

Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera's State Funeral Begins In Santiago | Helicopter Crash
Play Icon01:38
Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera's State Funeral Begins In Santiago | Helicopter Crash
Nawaz Sharif's shocking announcement in Pakistan
Play Icon03:21
Nawaz Sharif's shocking announcement in Pakistan
Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981
Play Icon02:10
Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981
Taal Thok Ke: 'Narasmiha Rao was..' speaks Congress Spokesperson
Play Icon09:12
Taal Thok Ke: 'Narasmiha Rao was..' speaks Congress Spokesperson
Taal Thok Ke: 'Will also say Long live Narendra Modi...', says Congress Spokesperson in debate
Play Icon07:36
Taal Thok Ke: 'Will also say Long live Narendra Modi...', says Congress Spokesperson in debate

Trending Videos

Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera's State Funeral Begins In Santiago | Helicopter Crash
play icon1:38
Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera's State Funeral Begins In Santiago | Helicopter Crash
Nawaz Sharif's shocking announcement in Pakistan
play icon3:21
Nawaz Sharif's shocking announcement in Pakistan
Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981
play icon2:10
Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981
Taal Thok Ke: 'Narasmiha Rao was..' speaks Congress Spokesperson
play icon9:12
Taal Thok Ke: 'Narasmiha Rao was..' speaks Congress Spokesperson
Taal Thok Ke: 'Will also say Long live Narendra Modi...', says Congress Spokesperson in debate
play icon7:36
Taal Thok Ke: 'Will also say Long live Narendra Modi...', says Congress Spokesperson in debate