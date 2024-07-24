videoDetails

DNA: Will INS Brahmaputra sink?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

INS Brahmaputra Fire: INS Brahmaputra has become a victim of an accident...Many videos of INS Brahmaputra accident are viral on social media...but we are not showing it because this matter is related to the security of the country... But the news coming about this warship of the Indian Navy is disturbing... From the Defense Minister to the Navy, there is action regarding INS Brahmaputra... Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi himself reached Mumbai today to take stock. But the question remains the same, how did INS Brahmaputra get half drowned in the sea?