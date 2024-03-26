Advertisement
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
America on Israel: A resolution has been passed in the UNSC in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza. The passing of this resolution in the UNSC is a big blow for Israel, because the same America which till now was helping Israel by vetoing it in the UNSC, this time instead of helping Israel, America gave up. After this deception of America, Israel has also recalled its delegation from America.

