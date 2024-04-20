Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 11:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
We will analyze the spark of war burning in Arab countries after Iran. For some time now, Iran-backed groups in Arab countries have been targeting Israel and attacking. Due to which the spark of war burning between Israel and Arab countries is getting fueled. This time the war that started against Hamas has started spreading to Arab countries. The attack took place near the city of Iskandaria, about 50 kilometers from Baghdad, Iraq. The headquarters of PMF i.e. Popular Mobilization Force was targeted in the attack.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Asaduddin Owaisi Vs Madhavi Latha Over Viral Video
Play Icon40:58
Taal Thok Ke: Asaduddin Owaisi Vs Madhavi Latha Over Viral Video
Sanjay Singh accuses BJP in liquor scam
Play Icon06:08
Sanjay Singh accuses BJP in liquor scam
कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस पार्षद की बेटी की हत्या
Play Icon06:43
कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस पार्षद की बेटी की हत्या
Rahul's rally with Tejashwi in Bihar
Play Icon01:42
Rahul's rally with Tejashwi in Bihar
Fire broke out in wooden warehouse in Kanpur
Play Icon00:57
Fire broke out in wooden warehouse in Kanpur

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Asaduddin Owaisi Vs Madhavi Latha Over Viral Video
play icon40:58
Taal Thok Ke: Asaduddin Owaisi Vs Madhavi Latha Over Viral Video
Sanjay Singh accuses BJP in liquor scam
play icon6:8
Sanjay Singh accuses BJP in liquor scam
कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस पार्षद की बेटी की हत्या
play icon6:43
कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस पार्षद की बेटी की हत्या
Rahul's rally with Tejashwi in Bihar
play icon1:42
Rahul's rally with Tejashwi in Bihar
Fire broke out in wooden warehouse in Kanpur
play icon0:57
Fire broke out in wooden warehouse in Kanpur