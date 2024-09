videoDetails

DNA: Will Kumari Shailja leave Congress and join BJP?

Sonam | Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:10 AM IST

DNA: There is a competition between the Chief Minister of Haryana and the former Chief Minister to get Congress MP Kumari Shailja a BJP member. What could be a bigger success for the BJP membership campaign in Haryana than getting such a big Congress leader to join the BJP… that too just before the elections… but Kumari Shailja has offers not only from the BJP… but also from the BSP.