videoDetails

DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

In today’s DNA, get the latest updates on Lawrence Bishnoi’s rising fear and power. A bounty of ₹1,11,11,111 has been announced on his encounter by an organization. At the same time, a political party has offered to support him in elections, promising guaranteed victory. Dive into our full-proof report as we uncover the mastermind behind the bounty and what political moves are being made regarding Lawrence Bishnoi.