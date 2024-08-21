Advertisement
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Now let's talk about that mission which is becoming mission impossible for NASA. NASA had sent Sunita Williams and Wilmore to the International Space Station and said that we are at the forefront. Sunita reached the International Space Station on June 5. After about 8 days i.e. on 13th June, both of them had to return back to earth. But today it has been 77 days for both the astronauts. Both are stranded in the International Space Station.

