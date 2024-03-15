NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
In India, it is mandatory for the car driver and the person sitting in the front as well as the people sitting in the back seat to wear seat belts. But have you seen any passenger who was wearing a seat belt while sitting in the back seat? You might not have seen it. Now passengers sitting on the back seat will also have to wear seat belts. The Transport Ministry may soon issue a new notification regarding this.

All Videos

DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
Play Icon02:30
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
Play Icon06:12
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
Play Icon12:38
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
Play Icon39:16
TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll
Play Icon05:17
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll

Trending Videos

DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
play icon2:30
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
play icon6:12
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
play icon12:38
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
play icon39:16
TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll
play icon5:17
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll