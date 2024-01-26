trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714460
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
The political chess pieces are moving rapidly in Bihar. Sources are saying that Nitish Kumar will resign on January 28. This means that RJD and JDU will part ways. If Nitish resigns, it will be a big setback for the INDI alliance.

