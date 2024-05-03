Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746174
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?

Sonam|Updated: May 03, 2024, 02:32 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Tomorrow is the last day of nomination in Amethi-Rae Bareli. But Congress has not yet declared its candidates on these two seats. There could also be a strategy of Congress behind this. But everyone is asking whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will contest elections from here? Congress cannot take this contest lightly because Smriti Irani will be in front for the third time.

All Videos

DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
Play Icon06:25
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
Baat Pate Ki : BJP replaces Brij Bhushan with son
Play Icon26:36
Baat Pate Ki : BJP replaces Brij Bhushan with son
Rajneeti: Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's pick for Raebareli
Play Icon14:58
Rajneeti: Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's pick for Raebareli
Taal Thok Ke : Pakistan ex-minister Fawad Chaudhary praises Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon47:54
Taal Thok Ke : Pakistan ex-minister Fawad Chaudhary praises Rahul Gandhi
Video Of Two Koreans Speaking Hindi, Bengali Goes Viral
Play Icon00:57
Video Of Two Koreans Speaking Hindi, Bengali Goes Viral

Trending Videos

DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
play icon6:25
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
Baat Pate Ki : BJP replaces Brij Bhushan with son
play icon26:36
Baat Pate Ki : BJP replaces Brij Bhushan with son
Rajneeti: Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's pick for Raebareli
play icon14:58
Rajneeti: Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's pick for Raebareli
Taal Thok Ke : Pakistan ex-minister Fawad Chaudhary praises Rahul Gandhi
play icon47:54
Taal Thok Ke : Pakistan ex-minister Fawad Chaudhary praises Rahul Gandhi
Video Of Two Koreans Speaking Hindi, Bengali Goes Viral
play icon0:57
Video Of Two Koreans Speaking Hindi, Bengali Goes Viral