DNA: Will RSS come in between Yogi and Maurya?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 02:26 AM IST
The new news is that RSS has come into super action mode to end the atmosphere of Yogi vs Maurya.. and government versus organization, and to bring both of them on the new track of victory. A meeting of RSS and UP BJP core committee was to be held in Lucknow tomorrow and day after tomorrow..Till now the plan was that the Sangh would hold 3 level meetings with UP BJP and bridge the gap that was created due to the dispute between CM Yogi and Deputy CM Keshav Maurya. but now the plan has changed. Now the union will hold one-to-one meetings.

